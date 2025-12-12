East Africa: WOAH Urges Stricter Measures to Protect East Africa's Livestock

Addis Ababa — The Horn of Africa's livestock sector, a cornerstone of the region's economy and a critical source of food, income, and employment, faces growing threats that require urgent action, according to Baba Soumare, Deputy Director General of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

"Livestock has huge potential for food security, livelihoods, business, and employment," Soumare said, highlighting the sector's vital role in supporting smallholder farmers, local trade, and regional economies.

East Africa's livestock population is substantial, with recent estimates of 107.2 million cattle, 178.8 million goats and sheep, and 1.3 million camels.

Ethiopia has the largest cattle population in Africa, with Kenya and Tanzania also hosting significant herds.

The region has a long history of livestock production and export, particularly to the Middle East, contributing to both rural livelihoods and national economies.

However, livestock diseases, recurrent droughts, insecurity, and cross-border challenges pose serious risks.

Soumare emphasized that protecting the sector requires stronger regional collaboration, resilient veterinary services, and harmonized legislation to ensure safe cross-border trade. "Without strong veterinary services, you cannot prevent, detect early, or control livestock diseases," he said.

Soumare also called for greater investment in sustainable livestock production, stressing that healthy ecosystems and resilient farming systems are essential.

According to Pulse of Africa, a Pan-African media reported he advocated for a multisectoral approach involving agriculture, environment, trade, and health sectors to coordinate efforts and secure the sector's future

WOAH, formerly the Office International des Epizooties (OIE), has worked since 1924 to improve animal health worldwide.

The organization sets international standards, strengthens veterinary services, supports disease surveillance, and facilitates safe trade in animals and animal products across its 180+ member countries.