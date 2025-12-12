Tanzania Reaps Fortunes From Environmental Conservation

Dar es Salaam — THE Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hassan Abbasi, has said that the investments made by the Government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan in conservation and tourism have enabled Tanzania to win various tourism awards worldwide.

He said this in the Clouds 360 program broadcast by Clouds Television Station when he was interviewed by telephone.

"President Samia has developed the tourism sector including participating in Tanzanian films The Royal Tour, Amazingi Tanzania and also making investments in various conservation areas in the country," Dr Abbasi emphasized.

He explained that Tanzania has won several awards at the World Travel Awards (WTA 2025), in Bahrain on December 6, 2025 including winning for the third consecutive time as the World's Leading Country for Safari Tourism.

He mentioned other awards are the famous Zanzibar Island (Spice Islands) winning the World MICE Awards 2025 as the Best African Destination for Meetings and Events and the Serengeti National Park, declared the World's Best National Park 2025.

He added that Tanzania has won two more awards in the Private Sector category, including the World's Best Balloon Company, won by Serengeti Balloon Safaris and the World's Best Island Resort by Jumaira Thanda Resort on Mafia Island in Tanzania.

Furthermore, Dr Abbasi has stated that Tanzania is among the countries in Africa that increased the most tourists before and after Covid-19.