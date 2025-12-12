Somalia: Senator Ted Cruz Declares Somaliland a Critical U.S. Maritime Security Partner

Washington, Dec 10 — Somaliland's strategic importance to the United States took center stage during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on maritime security in Africa, where Senator Ted Cruz described the Horn of Africa nation as a "critical U.S. maritime security partner" and urged deeper engagement with Hargeisa amid rising global tensions.

Speaking during the high-level hearing, Cruz said Somaliland's position along the Gulf of Aden one of the world's busiest shipping corridors and its active role in counterterrorism and anti-piracy operations make it indispensable to U.S. interests in the region.

"Somaliland is a critical U.S. maritime security partner in Africa. It sits along the Gulf of Aden near one of the world's busiest shipping corridors, and its forces actively contribute to counterterrorism and anti-piracy missions," Senator Cruz said.

He added that Somaliland aligns closely with U.S. allies, including Taiwan and Israel, at a time when China is expanding its military and economic footprint across Africa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Somaliland stands with our allies, including Taiwan and Israel, and aligns with U.S. interests in a region where China is aggressively expanding," he said.

Cruz also noted that Somaliland has offered Washington a military basing agreement and a critical minerals partnership, opportunities he said would help counter China's influence and strengthen U.S. security posture on the Red Sea.

"They are willing to work with us to counter China's malign influence and terrorist networks. This is the kind of partner we should be encouraging," he added.

The Senator reminded the Committee that he sent a letter earlier this year urging President Donald Trump to formally recognize Somaliland a step he argued would advance U.S. national security. The Chinese Communist Party condemned the letter immediately.

"That only underscores how strategically important Somaliland is to U.S. national security," Cruz told the hearing.

Cruz then pressed the State Department on what tools the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) could use to deepen cooperation with Somaliland, particularly in maritime security and law enforcement.

Responding to his inquiry, INL Deputy Assistant Secretary Margaret Nardi confirmed that while the Bureau currently has no active programs in Somaliland, it recognizes the potential for future engagement.

"INL does not currently have any active programming in Somaliland; our focus in the Horn of Africa is broader maritime security," Nardi said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We can certainly review capabilities, begin with an assessment of needs, and work closely with the Africa Bureau and the State Department to determine priorities for Somaliland."

The exchange marks one of the most direct acknowledgments in recent Senate hearings of Somaliland's emerging role in U.S. strategy particularly as global powers compete for influence across the Red Sea and Indian Ocean shipping lanes.

© 2025 Horn Diplomat Media