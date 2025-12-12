Kenya: No School Fee Hike in 2026, Govt Confirms

11 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Parents can breathe a sigh of relief as the government confirmed on Thursday that there will be no increase in school fees for the 2026 academic year.

This comes as thousands of students prepare to transition to Grade 10 following the release of the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba gave the assurance during the release of the results.

"I wish to emphasize for the avoidance of doubt that there has been no revision of boarding fees, or any other fees payable for learners in Senior School. The prevailing guidance on amounts payable will continue to apply as before."

The government also cited that capitation for Senior School learners will continue at Sh22,244 per year.

Ogamba encouraged parents to focus on helping their children transition smoothly to Senior School.

"Learners will be placed in schools based on their KJSEA performance and selected learning pathways. The placement exercise starts next week and is expected to be completed by December 20th, 2025," he said.

