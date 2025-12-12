Zimbabwe: Munetsi, Zemura Miss Out On Afcon Team

Warriors head coach Mario "Marian" Marinica has named his squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with the glaring omissions of midfield anchor Marshall Munetsi and left-back Jordan Zemura drawing immediate debate among fans and analysts.

Announced today, the squad blends Europe-based stars rising domestic talents and seasoned campaigners as the Warriors prepare for the continental showcase in Morocco in ten days time.

The goalkeeping department features veteran Washington Arubi of Marumo Gallants, Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi) and Martin Mapisa of MWOS FC a trio combining experience, agility and international exposure.

A diverse defensive line has been assembled, including Godknows Murwira (Scottland FC), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Gerald Takwara (Al Ittihad Misurata, Libya), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Brandon Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Alec Mudimu (Flint Town United) and Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The group is expected to provide both physicality and tactical flexibility with Hadebe and Garananga likely to anchor the central defence.

Despite Munetsi's absence, the midfield boasts several notable names in Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Jonah Fabisch (FC Erzgebirg Aue) and Andrew Rinomhota (Reading) who headline the central options.

They are joined by Prosper Padera (SJK Seinäjoki), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Knowledge Musona (Scottland FC)

Upfront, Marinica has opted for pace and versatility. The forward line features Bill Antonio (KV Mechelen), Ishmael Wadi (CAPS United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Washington Navaya (TelOne FC), Macauley Bonne (Maldon & Tiptree), Junior Zindoga (TS Galaxy) and Tadiwanashe Chakuchichi (Scottland FC)

The mixture of domestic league stars and Europe-based prospects is expected to give the Warriors multiple attacking dimensions.

The exclusion of Munetsi widely regarded as one of the Warriors' most consistent performers in Europe and Zemura a regular at Udinese is likely to dominate public debate in the coming weeks.

With AFCON fast approaching, Marinica will hope the final squad strikes the right balance as Zimbabwe seeks a strong return to continental football after years of administrative turbulence.