Ethiopia's WTO Membership Negotiations Enter Decisive Phase, Says Deputy PM

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's WTO membership negotiations have entered a decisive and hopeful phase, driven by the resolute leadership and unwavering commitment of the government, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said.

A Grand National Platform dedicated to Ethiopia's journey toward World Trade Organization (WTO) membership and the ongoing negotiation process held in Addis Ababa today, under the theme "Integrating Ethiopia, Transforming Trade".

Delivering his message at the event, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that despite Ethiopia's role as a founding member of many major global institutions, the country has been absent from the WTO for far longer than it should have been.

For Temesgen, a nation with Ethiopia's population, promise, and economic potential should not remain outside the international trading system.

"Our rightful place is at the table--shaping the rules, expanding opportunity, and ensuring our people can compete, innovate, and prosper on a global stage," he stated.

Thanks to the resolute leadership and unwavering commitment of the government, reinforced by bold homegrown economic reforms, negotiations that had stalled for more than two decades have now entered a decisive and hopeful phase, he affirmed.

He added that the remarkable progress achieved over the past seven months clearly signals that the country is, at long last, approaching the finish line.

"WTO membership will unlock new horizons for Ethiopia--dramatically expanding our market access, enhancing transparency and predictability in trade and investment, and positioning our nation as an even more attractive and reliable destination for global partners."

He further noted that membership will also provide the discipline needed to strengthen economic governance, ensuring that new reforms are not only ambitious but also stable, credible, and enduring.

In doing so, he said, Ethiopia will bolster its institutions, reinforce the rule of law in its markets, and anchor itself firmly within a system built on fairness and reciprocal opportunity.

The Deputy Prime Minister underscored that the government is fully committed to completing the negotiations in the shortest possible time, but emphasized that this effort requires the collective strength of the nation.

"I call on the private sector to bring its full energy and expertise, on all executive institutions to rise to the task, and on our international partners to continue deepening their support."

Through united effort, he stressed, Ethiopia will integrate into the global trading system and usher in a new era of prosperity.

"Together, we will cross the final mile--and open a new chapter of shared opportunity, shared confidence, and shared success for Ethiopia."