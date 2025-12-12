Botswana: Govt Calls On Youth to Lead Fight Against Corruption

Gaborone — Botswana is being urged to leverage the energy and creativity of its youth to cultivate a culture of integrity, according to Minister for State President, Defence and Security, Mr Moeti Mohwasa.

Mr Mohwasa was delivering a keynote address at the International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration in Gaborone on Tuesday.

He highlighted the necessity of recalibrating the nation's anti-corruption framework and promoting the active engagement of young people in governance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Corruption has no place in our society. We are implementing reforms to empower the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) and other institutions dedicated to safeguarding our national resources," he said.

Citing historical movements like the Soweto Uprising and the Arab Spring, the minister underscored the power of organised youth movements to demand accountability and foster societal change.

"Our young people are informed, engaged and ready to make their mark," he said. Although Botswana is recognised as one of Africa's least corrupt countries, Mr Mohwasa pointed to concerning trends in declining integrity indicators, attributed to administrative failures and diminished deterrents.

He stressed the importance of educating youth about the nation's anti-corruption history, referencing past scandals and commissions that led to the formation of the DCEC.

Linking the anti-corruption initiative to the country's development vision, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to restoring trust, revitalizing the economy, and promoting equity. "These objectives cannot be achieved without strong integrity systems and effective public accountability," he asserted.

He also welcomed the engagement of Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Agencies at this year's event.

Reflecting on the theme "Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity," Mr Mohwasa emphasised the significance of raising awareness about the links between corruption, underdevelopment, insecurity and economic inequality.

Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, Ms Lesego Chombo, echoed the call for empowering youth.

"Corruption continues to undermine institutions and rob young people of opportunities," she stated, advocating for the institutionalisation of youth participation in governance and their inclusion in decision-making at all levels, from community organisations to Parliament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Chombo noted that technology and innovation were essential for fostering transparency. She encouraged young digital creators to devise solutions that enhanced accountability and participate in initiatives such as youth anti-corruption clubs and leadership boot camps focused on promoting ethics and civic values.

"Integrity starts with small choices. You may not control those who solicit bribes, but you control your response," she emphasised.

Both ministers reaffirmed government commitment to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, signed in 2011, encouraging young people to take a national integrity pledge, asserting their vital role in building a fair, transparent, and accountable nation.

This year's commemoration marked a departure from traditional marches and speeches, focusing on gathering youth groups, civil society, local stakeholders, and representatives from Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Agencies for a comprehensive anti-corruption conference.

BOPA