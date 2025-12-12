Ethiopia: UAE Makes Major Early Pledge of U.S.$550 Million to UN's 2026 Humanitarian Appeal

11 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The United Arab Emirates has announced one of the largest early commitments to the United Nations' 2026 Global Humanitarian Overview, pledging 550 million dollars under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The contribution will support the UN's efforts to mobilize 33 billion dollars to assist 135 million people across 23 humanitarian operations worldwide.

Priority funding will go toward protecting 87 million people in urgent need, valued at 23 dollars billion, and will bolster programmes focused on health, food security, refugees, migrants, and child welfare.

In a statement released by the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa, the pledge was described as a continuation of the country's longstanding humanitarian philosophy, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The UAE highlighted that its global aid contributions have exceeded AED 375 billion, benefiting more than one billion people.

International leaders welcomed the announcement.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the UAE's support, noting its critical role in preventing health system collapse in crisis zones.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain called the pledge a "lifeline" at a time when humanitarian needs are surging while global resources fall short.

The UAE emphasized that the commitment reflects its humanitarian leadership and its focus on delivering timely, effective, and dignity-centered aid in partnership with UN agencies.

