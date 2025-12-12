Southern Africa: Trailblazing Journalist Zaba Has Defied Challenges Faced By Female Journalists

press release

Zaba was the first female political editor, news editor, deputy editor and later editor of the Zimbabwe Independent, a position she holds to this day.

MISA Zimbabwe congratulates its Trustee and veteran trailblazing journalist Faith Zaba on winning the 2025 Human Rights Tulip Award in Zimbabwe, recognising her investigative journalism and pioneering leadership.

Zaba is undoubtedly a pacesetter and an inspiration to female journalists, not only in Zimbabwe, but regionally and internationally in this otherwise highly competitive male-dominated media sector.

Her illustrious 33 years in journalism has been marked by formidable "firsts".

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Journalist Faith Zaba receiving her award during the ceremony.

Zaba's dogged determination and willpower have seen her overcome the challenges that come with the profession, especially for female journalists.

She has defied the odds, undaunted by the bullying, cyberbullying, sexism, harassment and intimidation she has encountered and endured in her journalism journey.

Zaba was the first female political editor, news editor, deputy editor and later editor of the Zimbabwe Independent, a position she holds to this day.

She has also mentored young female journalists through the Womentorship Programme, funded by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, to promote gender equity in news content, leadership, salaries, and recruitment, and to ensure that women in media are seen, heard, and protected.

This has gone a long way in strengthening press freedom in Zimbabwe.

Stay the course, as you are truly an inspiration to female journalists and women you have empowered in their careers and professions.

Passmore Kuzipa

Chairperson

MISA Zimbabwe