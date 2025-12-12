Rwanda: Kagame Urges Greater Dedication As New Ministers Take Oath

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, December 11, urged leaders to recommit to serving the nation with strength and dedication as he presided over the swearing-in of newly appointed officials.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the parliamentary buildings in Kimihurura, Kagame used the occasion to reflect on the responsibilities that come with leadership in Rwanda.

"This ceremony offers a chance for us leaders to recommit to our duties and serve Rwandans accordingly," Kagame said.

The officials sworn in include Solange Uwituze as State Minister for Agriculture and Animal Resources, as well as Usta Kaitesi as State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Charles Murigande also took oath as a senator, while Didace Nshimiyimana and Jules Marius Ntete were sworn in as Court of Appeal judges.

President Kagame acknowledged that every nation faces its own set of challenges based on its size and economy.

But he emphasized that Rwanda's unique history demands something more from its leaders.

"For our country, with its unique history, we need sheer strength and dedication to be able to address the different challenges that we face," he said.

The president noted that challenges are a constant reality, and this means leaders must approach their responsibilities with commitment and keenness.

"Challenges will always be there, and this calls for further commitment and keenness in the way we take our responsibilities," he added.

Before her appointment to the agriculture ministry, Uwituze served, in interim capacity, as the Director General for Animal Resources Development at the Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB).

For Kayitesi, she joined the foreign affairs ministry after serving as a senator since September 2024. She has also previously served as the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) chief executive.

Kayitesi's move to the cabinet opened a vacant senate seat, which has now been filled by Charles Murigande.

Murigande has previously served in various top portfolios, including being the foreign affairs minister as well as the education minister.