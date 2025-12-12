Rwanda: Nurses Harness Digital Tools to Improve Maternal Health, Emergency Care

Nurses and midwives in Rwanda are using technology to care for patients, manage emergencies, and reach remote communities. For example, mobile apps like the Safe Delivery Application guide midwives through complicated births, while handheld ultrasound devices and electronic record systems give nurses real-time access to patient information, helping them monitor health and provide care efficiently.

During the International Nurses and Midwives Scientific Conference 2025, on December 11, André Gitembagara, the President of Rwanda Nurses and Midwives Union (RNMU), emphasised that nurses must adapt as technology becomes part of everyday practice.

Gitembagara told The New Times that: "In developing countries, nurses and midwives are the backbone of health care, providing more than 60 percent of services. Technology and AI are now part of nurses' and midwives' daily work, and they must stay up to date with new devices in both routine and emergency care. For example, nurses work constantly with machines that support life-saving services, and transitioning from older to newer equipment requires training and research.

"While we have made progress, staffing is still a challenge in rural areas, and incentives are needed to retain skilled professionals."

Gitembagara said the two-day conference was an important event for nurses and midwives in Rwanda and the first national gathering of its kind, after smaller student-led symposiums in past years.

Josephine Murekezi, a faculty member at African Health Sciences University, said midwifery in Rwanda has evolved since 1995.

She said: "We started midwifery way back in 1995, when we trained the first cohort of midwives. Before that, Rwanda taught comprehensive nursing from senior one to senior six, with midwifery only a part of the curriculum. After 1995, we selected students for midwifery training after senior three. Now, midwifery is a full programme in schools.

"Rwanda's midwifery programme now follows international standards set by the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM). This means we are competing worldwide, as we base our curriculum on ICM guidelines and adapt it to Rwanda's needs."

Technology has transformed training and professional development, she explained, noting that previously, it was cumbersome because they dealt mostly with paperwork and could reach few people. However, online Continuous Professional Development programmes in partnership with the Maternity Foundation in Copenhagen enables them to teach, interview, examine, and certify midwives remotely.

"We can retrieve certificates online through the Safe Delivery Application. Rwanda has trained 2,600 midwives nationwide," Murekezi added.

Howard Catton, the Chief Executive of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), said Africa faces a severe shortage of nurses, worsened by migration to high-income countries. The global shortage is 5.8 million, leaving nearly half the world without access to care. The biggest shortages are in Africa, where countries need to train more nurses and deploy them where they are most needed," he said.

Catton said high-income countries are saving money by hiring nurses trained elsewhere and added that they should give back fairly, something that is not happening at the moment. He supports a global fund requiring recruiting countries to contribute based on savings, focusing on regions with the greatest shortages, particularly Africa.

He said: "Nurses are helping patients with chronic conditions manage their illnesses closer to home, reducing the need for repeated hospital visits. There are many promising innovations, but they need to be strengthened. Investment should also support nurses moving into specialist and advanced roles, as every dollar spent on nurses returns two or three.

"Technology now allows nurses to monitor vital signs, blood sugar levels, and symptoms remotely. It works best when combined with experienced nurses, because patients may have access to health information, but they still need someone they trust to interpret it and guide them."