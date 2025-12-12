Uganda: Heavy Rain Disrupts Pff Rally in Rukungiri Municipality

A campaign rally organised by the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) in Rukungiri Municipality was disrupted by a sudden downpour, bringing proceedings to an unexpected standstill.

The rally, intended to officially launch campaigns for PFF flag bearers contesting various positions in Rukungiri District, had drawn large crowds eager to hear from the party leadership.

The event was led by PFF president Elias Lukwago, accompanied by party secretary general Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Waiswa Berigwa, western region vice chairperson Dr Nicholas Kamara, and all district flag bearers.

Shortly after the programme began, strong winds and heavy rain struck the venue, causing the main stage to shake and prompting safety concerns among organisers.

Party leaders quickly vacated the stage and retreated to their vehicles as supporters also sought shelter while waiting for the rain to ease.

Despite the interruption, party officials said the rally would resume once weather conditions stabilised.