Liberia: United States and Liberia Sign Five Year Bilateral Health Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding

The United States and Liberia this week signed a five-year, US$176 million bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking an important step in advancing the America First Global Health Strategy and strengthening joint efforts to protect public health.

Under the arrangement, the United States is prepared to provide up to US$125 million dollars in health assistance over the next five years to support HIV/AIDS, malaria, maternal and child health, and global health security. Liberia will increase its domestic health spending by nearly US$51 million dollars as it assumes greater financial and operational responsibility for its national health system. This structure supports long-term sustainability, greater transparency, and more efficient use of financial resources.

Liberia has made significant progress in recent years, including major advances toward the 95-95-95 HIV goals, more than a 30 percent reduction in malaria incidence, and strengthened laboratory and surveillance capabilities. These achievements reflect Liberia's resilience and readiness to independently lead its health programs and to move beyond outdated, inefficient, and unsustainable assistance models.

The MOU reinforces direct government to government collaboration and supports the modernization of national health systems. The United States will continue signing multiyear Bilateral Agreements on Global Health Cooperation with other partner countries in the coming weeks as part of the global rollout of the America First Global Health Strategy.