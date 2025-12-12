Liberia: United States and Liberia Sign Five Year Bilateral Health Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding

11 December 2025
United States Embassy (Monrovia)

The United States and Liberia this week signed a five-year, US$176 million bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking an important step in advancing the America First Global Health Strategy and strengthening joint efforts to protect public health.

Under the arrangement, the United States is prepared to provide up to US$125 million dollars in health assistance over the next five years to support HIV/AIDS, malaria, maternal and child health, and global health security. Liberia will increase its domestic health spending by nearly US$51 million dollars as it assumes greater financial and operational responsibility for its national health system. This structure supports long-term sustainability, greater transparency, and more efficient use of financial resources.

Liberia has made significant progress in recent years, including major advances toward the 95-95-95 HIV goals, more than a 30 percent reduction in malaria incidence, and strengthened laboratory and surveillance capabilities. These achievements reflect Liberia's resilience and readiness to independently lead its health programs and to move beyond outdated, inefficient, and unsustainable assistance models.

The MOU reinforces direct government to government collaboration and supports the modernization of national health systems. The United States will continue signing multiyear Bilateral Agreements on Global Health Cooperation with other partner countries in the coming weeks as part of the global rollout of the America First Global Health Strategy.

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Monrovia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.