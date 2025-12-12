Congo-Kinshasa: Security Alert - Increased Armed Violence At DRC - Rwandan - Burundian Border Areas

Event: The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group recently took control of the city of Uvira. The escalation of fighting in South Kivu province poses an increased risk to civilian populations.

Due to the uncertain security situation in South Kivu province, U.S. citizens should avoid travel to this area and should consider available commercial options should you wish to depart. There are no plans for U.S. government-coordinated assistance for U.S. citizens as travel to the region is restricted for U.S. government personnel.

Actions To Take:

Review your personal security plans and ensure your family has enough food and water should you need to stay home for several days or should you need to depart your homes with little notice.

Have essential items (clothing, medications, travel documents) packed in a bag that you can carry.

Monitor local media for updates and factor updated information into your travel plans and activities.

Avoid large crowds.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Carry proper identification.

Review your personal security plans.

Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Maintain a low profile.

Have a plan to leave in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. government help. Review our information on Crisis and Evacuations.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 310 Avenue des Aviateurs, Kinshasa/Gombe, +243 81-556-0151/0152 or +243-972-616-193 (after hours and weekends).The Embassy maintains a list of local resources for emergencies on our website.Contact us at: ACSKinshasa@state.gov; https://cd.usembassy.gov/State Department - Consular Affairs +1 888-407-4747 or +1 202-501-4444Democratic Republic of Congo Country InformationEnroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.Follow us on Facebook and X.