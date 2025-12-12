Eritrea: Meeting On Enhancing Adult Education Program in Anseba Region

Keren, 11 December 2025 - At a meeting conducted in Keren city on 8 and 9 December, a call was made to strengthen the participation of all stakeholders in efforts to enhance the adult education program. The meeting was attended by the Governor of the Anseba Region, heads of departments in the region, and PFDJ and education office representatives from the sub-zones.

At the meeting, a five-year report on the progress of adult education in the Anseba Region was presented, and participants conducted extensive discussions on the report.

Mr. Kiflai Andemicael, head of the education office in the region, noting that the adult education program has been given due attention since the armed struggle for independence, said that the meeting will contribute significantly to reviewing the achievements registered and challenges encountered, as well as designing future programs.

In the Anseba Region, there are 176 adult education centers actively engaged in the effort to eradicate illiteracy, and the number of students attending the program is growing from time to time.

Mr. Tikuabo Aimut, head of curriculum at the Department of Adult Education and Media at the Ministry of Education, said that the main objective of the meeting was to identify priorities, clarify implementation processes and achievements registered, design the future five-year program, and create common understanding.

Ambassador Abdalla Musa, Governor of the region, and Mr. Gebrezgi Demam, Director General of Adult Education and Media at the Ministry of Education, indicated that the adult education program attests to the clear vision of the Government and called on all institutions to strengthen their participation in its implementation.