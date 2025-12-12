South Africa: Police Warn Against Vigilantism After Soweto Attack - South African News Briefs - December 12, 2025

Police Warn Against Vigilantism After Deadly Soweto Mob Attack

Police in Gauteng have urged communities not to resort to vigilante action after a mob attack in Diepkloof Zone 5, Soweto, left a 19-year-old man dead and three others injured, reports EWN. The four young men were found on the side of the road, some naked, bleeding and surrounded by community members, as seen in a video circulating on social media. Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said some of the victims had gunshot wounds. One was declared dead at the scene, and the others were taken to the hospital. A case of murder and three counts of attempted murder is being investigated. There is speculation that the group had been troublesome, but police say the motive for the attack remains unclear.

Salary Crisis Leaves Mafube Municipal Staff Facing Bleak Festive Season

Employees of the Mafube Municipality in the Free State face a bleak festive season after going three months without salaries, reports SABC News. The National Treasury has withheld the municipality's equitable share due to non-compliance with financial requirements. Workers protested outside the municipal offices, demanding immediate payment and a full investigation into the municipality's finances. Provincial SAMWU Secretary Thabang Tseuoa said they want a full investigation into how funds are managed in the municipality and are calling for immediate payment of salaries.

Border Authority Foils Suspected Trafficking at O.R. Tambo

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has intercepted 30 foreign nationals in two suspected human trafficking and irregular migration incidents at O.R. Tambo International Airport, reports EWN. Fourteen Ethiopians were stopped on 11 December after BMA analysis flagged their travel patterns as suspicious. Preliminary investigations revealed a modus operandi commonly used in human trafficking syndicates, where individuals attempt to transit through South Africa en route to neighbouring countries, and later re-enter South Africa. In a separate incident, sixteen Bangladeshi men were detained after officials found they were carrying fraudulent visas and had attempted to blend in with South African travellers. The BMA says the operations form part of its intensified festive-season efforts to curb human trafficking, irregular migration and transnational organised crime.

