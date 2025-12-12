Nigeria: Recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables Begins December 15

The Police Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has commenced the recruitment of 50,000 police constables into the NPF with the opening of the portal for registration.

It is in compliance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directive that 50,000 police personnel be recruited immediately to boost the country's security system in the face of increasing threats from terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

The PSC's head of protocol and public affairs, Torty Njoku Kalu, said the recruitment portal will be open from Monday, December 15, 2025 to Sunday, January 25, 2026.

He said interested candidates must be Nigerian citizens by birth, aged between 18 and 25 years for the general duty cadre, and between 18 and 28 years for specialists, among other requirements.

Kalu said applicants for the general duty cadre must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE, NECO or their equivalents, with a minimum of five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

Additionally, applicants for the specialist cadre are required to possess a GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO, or their equivalent, with a minimum of four credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

Also, specialist cadres are required to have a minimum of three years' experience and pass trade tests in relevant fields.