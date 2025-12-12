Nigeria: Recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables Begins December 15

12 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

The Police Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has commenced the recruitment of 50,000 police constables into the NPF with the opening of the portal for registration.

It is in compliance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directive that 50,000 police personnel be recruited immediately to boost the country's security system in the face of increasing threats from terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

The PSC's head of protocol and public affairs, Torty Njoku Kalu, said the recruitment portal will be open from Monday, December 15, 2025 to Sunday, January 25, 2026.

He said interested candidates must be Nigerian citizens by birth, aged between 18 and 25 years for the general duty cadre, and between 18 and 28 years for specialists, among other requirements.

Kalu said applicants for the general duty cadre must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE, NECO or their equivalents, with a minimum of five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

Additionally, applicants for the specialist cadre are required to possess a GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO, or their equivalent, with a minimum of four credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

Also, specialist cadres are required to have a minimum of three years' experience and pass trade tests in relevant fields.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.