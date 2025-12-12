Somalia: Somaliland Cabinet Approves Beekeeping and Honey Production Law

12 December 2025
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa, Dec 12 — Somaliland's Cabinet on Thursday unanimously approved a Beekeeping and Honey Production Bill, marking the eighth piece of legislation passed by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi "Irro"'s administration since taking office, officials said.

President Irro chaired the 45th session of the Council of Ministers, which reviewed national stability, economic performance and the delivery of social services across the country.

During the meeting, the Cabinet received briefings from the Attorney General, Ali Baashe Mohamed, and the Minister of Agricultural Development, Mahmoud Cige Yusuf, who outlined the objectives and legal framework of the proposed law.

After discussion and analysis, President Irro called on the ministers present -- 36 members in attendance -- to vote on the bill. The measure was approved unanimously, with no objections or abstentions recorded.

Officials said the law aims to regulate and promote beekeeping and honey production, a sector viewed as important for rural livelihoods, food security and export growth.

The approval brings to eight the number of laws endorsed by the Cabinet under the current administration, as authorities push to strengthen agriculture, economic diversification and institutional governance.

Somaliland, which restored its statehood in 1991, has in recent months accelerated legislative reforms aimed at strengthening economic resilience, modernising public institutions and supporting sustainable development under the current administration.

