Ghana: GRA Intensifies Crackdown On Tax Defaulters in Accra

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intensified enforcement operations across Accra to ensure individuals and businesses comply with tax laws and honour their tax obligations. Led by the GRA's enforcement task force, the ongoing exercise involves unannounced visits to selected companies in the capital to verify tax records and ensure compliance.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to promote adherence to tax regulations and strengthen revenue mobilisation for national development. Among the numerous companies visited were Metalex Company, InterAfrica Company, and Aiven Company Limited, where a rigorous review of documents, invoices, and payment records was conducted.

At Metalex Company, officers scrutinised invoices and tax documentation to confirm that all payments due to the state had been made without breach. During the visit to Aiven Company Limited, the team held discussions with management and examined the company's financial records. It was discovered that the company had failed to remit taxes between November 28 and December 11, 2025. Management was therefore directed to report to the GRA office for further investigations.

Speaking during the enforcement tour in Accra yesterday, the Assistant Commissioner in charge of the Accra Central Area, Mr Joseph Adjeikwei Annan, said the GRA had scaled up its compliance activities to ensure taxpayers fulfil their obligations to support national development. He explained that the enforcement exercises form part of the Authority's broader strategy to encourage voluntary compliance, warning that offenders will face sanctions, including prosecution.

Mr Annan added that inspections include examining taxpayer records, addressing under-declaration of income, and tackling cases of tax evasion and non-payment. He urged individuals and businesses to take advantage of voluntary compliance measures to avoid penalties and legal consequences.

As part of efforts to strengthen compliance, he noted that the GRA would continue its regular visits to monitor adherence to tax laws and ensure that issues identified during previous inspections were fully resolved. He warned that taxpayers who fail to meet their obligations, including payment of expected taxes, will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

