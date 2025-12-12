Botswana: Govt Advances Anti-GBV Legislation

Gaborone — The process of enacting the legal framework focused on combating gender-based violence (GBV) is ongoing, the Minister of Youth and Gender, Ms Lesego Chombo, has told the National Assembly.

In a statement to mark the closure of this year's 16 Days of Activism Against GBV on Wednesday, Ms Chombo said broad consultations were ongoing to inform the piece of legislation the ministry was developing to combat GBV, which they planned to present to Parliament by July 2026.

"A major pillar of our national response is the development of dedicated GBV legislation. I am pleased to report that the process is advancing steadily. The ministry has concluded its preliminary stakeholder analysis and is now drafting the Drafting Instructions that will be submitted to the Attorney General's Chambers," said Ms Chombo.

The consultations with various stakeholders including civil society organisations, ex-offenders, media practitioners, women's leagues of political parties, legal experts and frontline responders among others, is to ensure the legislation is evidence-based, survivor-centred, and nationally owned, Ms Chombo said.

"These engagements have deepened our understanding of lived realities of violence in Botswana and the breadth of issues the law must address. Survivors underscored the urgent need for; accessible legal aid, trauma informed psychosocial support and assistance extended to their family members," she said.

Ms Chombo added that persons with disabilities highlighted communication barriers at police stations, health facilities, and courts, calling for stronger inclusion frameworks and for Special Education to be fully integrated into the mainstream education system.

She further revealed that the comprehensive review of the policy of the National Policy on Gender and Development was currently in its inception stage.

The development of a Gender Strategy with World Bank Support, and the review of the National Strategy Towards Ending GBV are also ongoing, the minister said.

Beyond legislation and policy framework, Ms Chombo said government was working to strengthen systems, communities and services, and extend early prevention efforts.

She also outlined other measures including public education and community engagement, strengthening frontline responders, women economic empowerment, closing the digital gender divide and supporting shelters through subventions.

Additionally, Ms Chombo said her ministry understood men and boys remain central to transforming harmful norms and preventing violence and as such were being engaged in the battle to combat GBV.

Members of Parliament largely spoke in favour of these efforts.

Chobe MP, Mr Simasiku Mapulanga, spoke of the need for psychosocial support and mental health training for women and children as a means to combat GBV.

Mr Mapulanga said government should scale down on exuberant commemorations which at times had too much fanfare that derails from the massaging.

Maun West legislator, Mr Caterpillar Hikuama, said the state should pay greater attention to cyber crime and GBV that occurred through digital platforms particularly with the use of social media pseudo accounts by perpetrators.

BOPA