Africa: Afcon 2025 - the Favourites, Outsiders and Dark Horses

Excitement builds up as Morocco welcomes the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for December 21 to January 18, 2026.

The Atlas Lions are currently top of African rankings and playing before their home crowd positions them among the hot favourites to win the tournament they last won in 1976.

But who else are favourites? Who are the outsiders and dark horses?

Favourites

Morocco enter AFCON as host nation and with towering expectations. A historic World Cup semi-finalist in 2022, the team arrives buoyed by the electric energy of home support and the dream of lifting a first continental crown since 1976 -- exactly 50 years on.

The numbers reinforce their status as favourites: 20 wins, 2 draws, and just 4 losses in their last 26 official matches. It is not only the best record in Africa, but one of the strongest runs in international football today.

Led by captain Achraf Hakimi and boosted by the red-hot form of striker Ayoub El Kaabi and the creativity of Brahim Díaz, Morocco boasts a balanced, aggressive, and tactically disciplined side. Hosting the tournament brings both pressure and opportunity, but it may also give the Lions of Atlas the final edge they need to fulfil their long-awaited continental ambition.

Côte d'Ivoire: The defending champions travel to the Maghreb with a clear objective to prove their 2023 triumph was no accident.

The three-time African champions may not always appear at the top of the rankings, but their current form far exceeds what the numbers suggest, having secured a World Cup 2026 berth with an unbeaten record of six wins and 2 draws in the Africa qualifiers

Led by captain Franck Kessié, powered by the relentless midfield drive of Seko Fofana, and supported by striker Sébastien Haller, the Elephants team blends physical dominance with technical finesse.

Senegal: The Lions of Teranga remain one of the most complete and powerful squads in Africa.

The 2021 AFCON Champions return determined to correct the mistakes of their disappointing 2023 AFCON campaign and reclaim their place at the summit of African football.

Superstar Sadio Mané and captain Kalidou Koulibaly lead a Senegal side that blends leadership, technical quality, and physical strength which make them a formidable contender once again.

Egypt: No nation can match Egypt's historical dominance: with seven AFCON titles, the Pharaohs arrive with unmatched experience and a squad capable of challenging any opponent.

Egypt remain undefeated in World Cup qualifying and, despite moments of inconsistency in recent years, their blend of continental pedigree and world-class talent keeps them firmly among the favourites.

Mohamed Salah -- one of the greatest African players of all time -- knows he can be proud to be called the 'Egyptian King' only if he wins and AFCON, the only major trophy missing on his CV.

With the Liverpool forward and Manchester City winger Mahmoud Trezeguet, Egypt possess the attacking threat, discipline and big-tournament mentality needed to chase an eighth crown.

South Africa: Champions in 1996, Bafana Bafana impressed the continent with one of their best modern performances by reaching the semi-finals of AFCON 2024, surprising many through disciplined, intelligent, and well-structured football.

Under the experienced guidance of Hugo Broos, they have also shown solidity in World Cup qualifiers. While South Africa may not boast the star power of some of the tournament's biggest favourites, their cohesion, organisation, and tactical clarity make them a dangerous opponent for any side.

Percy Tau and Themba Zwane are the kinds of players who bring creativity, experience, and stability to the attack.

Outsiders

Tunisia enters the competition as one of the most tactically disciplined teams in Africa. Under coach Faouzi Benzarti, the Carthage Eagles have rediscovered their signature defensive solidity and have successfully qualified for the World Cup without conceding a goal.

Tunisia does not always win spectacularly, but they are notoriously difficult to beat. Their experience, organised backline could frustrate even the strongest teams.

Players to watch include veteran leader Youssef Msakni, Elias Achouri, Hamza Rafia and Montassar Talbi.

DR Congo, the two-time African champions continue to grow in confidence. Their impressive run to the semi-finals of AFCON 2023 surprised many and, under the guidance of coach Sébastien Desabre, the Leopards have developed strong tactical discipline and collective cohesion.

Despite some defensive weaknesses, their attacking talent remains exceptional. DR Congo also reached the play-offs of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, proving their rise is real.

Key players include Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu, and captain Chancel Mbemba.

Nigeria: The Super Eagles always arrive as contenders.

Runners-up in the most recent AFCON, Nigeria possesses arguably the most dangerous attacking force on the continent, with African Ballon d'Or winners Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both showing ability to break any defence.

Their challenge will be to maintain defensive organisation and consistency.

Algeria: After a disappointing AFCON 2023 campaign, where they were eliminated in the group stage without a single win, Algeria has undergone a strong resurgence.

Under new coach Vladimir Petković, the Fennecs have rebuilt their defensive structure and are enjoying a series of victories in 2025.

Algeria has the talent and experience to surprise many teams. With leaders such as Riyad Mahrez and Houssem Aouar, the team has enormous potential and a strong desire for redemption.

Dark horses

AFCON often delivers unexpected twists, and some under the radar teams can become real threats.

Gabon, for instance, may be overlooked, but they are a competitive, united side. Near qualifier for the World Cup 2026, they rely on teamwork more than individual stars.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dénis Bouanga and Mario Lemina lead with goals and confidence, while disciplined and hardworking midfielders backing them up.

Though they've never reached AFCON semi-finals, their determination and resilience make them capable of shocking bigger teams.

Burkina Faso: Steadily improving, Étalons combine talent, speed, and hard work. For experts, it's the hard team to face during the knockout games.

Bertrand Traoré brings leadership, Dango Ouattara adds pace and power, and Edmond Tapsoba is one of Africa's top defenders. Energetic and organised, they press opponents relentlessly and can trouble any team. With focus, they could go deep into the tournament.

Comoros, often underestimated, play with unity and fearlessness. Their compact defence and quick counterattacks can frustrate stronger teams, giving them the potential to advance further than expected.

With an ambitious Morocco at home, reigning champions Ivory Coast, a hungry Senegal, an experienced Egypt, and a long list of highly competitive outsiders, the AFCON 2025 promises to be one of the most thrilling editions in recent history.