Kenya: Teachers Say Lack of Basic Supplies Still Hindering Classroom Learning

As Global Education Week draws attention to inclusion and equity, teachers in Kenya say many learners continue to struggle in class due to a persistent shortage of basic learning materials such as pens, pencils and exercise books.

At St. Dominic Primary & Junior School, head teacher Lucy Mugwe said a significant number of pupils still arrive at school without writing tools, limiting their ability to participate in lessons.

"In public schools, especially those serving low-income or rural communities, teachers often start each day by checking who has something to write with," Mugwe said. "Those without have to share, borrow or wait for alternatives. It slows lessons, reduces engagement and creates quiet inequalities that build up over time."

She added that the shift to activity-based learning under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has widened the gap.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Learners are expected to brainstorm, keep journals, work in groups and reflect in writing. Without the materials required for these tasks, achieving the goals of the curriculum becomes difficult," she said, noting that teachers often adjust or simplify lessons when students lack basic tools.

Parents also face mounting pressure, particularly in households with several children. Many prioritise food, uniforms or transport, leaving stationery as an unmet need.

In many schools, teachers step in by buying extra pens and exercise books, a stopgap measure they say is unsustainable.

Some educators have welcomed support from private initiatives that donate writing materials to schools. One of the programmes cited by teachers involves the distribution of pens to learners who lack them, a move they say has helped keep more pupils engaged in class.

Teachers argue that while Kenya continues to invest in curriculum reforms and improved learning environments, access to basic supplies should remain part of the broader conversation on education equity.

As Global Education Week highlights learning inclusion, they say ensuring that each child has the tools needed to write and participate is a simple but critical step toward achieving fair and effective classroom learning.