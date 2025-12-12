Somalia: Israel Says It Has Opened 'Certain Communication' With Somali Government

Tel Aviv — Israel has opened "certain communication" with Somalia despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel said, linking the contacts to growing concerns over Huthi activity in the Horn of Africa.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Haskel warned that regional instability could have "far-reaching global consequences." Somalia, a member of the Arab League, has long rejected establishing official relations with Israel.

"I see the situation there as extremely dangerous," Haskel said. "And it will impact the rest of the world."

She said the Huthi movement's expanding influence in the region posed risks to maritime security and vital trade routes. "Somalia will have significant implications for the economy, fishing, shipping lanes and goods moving through those waters," she added.

A UN report issued earlier this year noted "developing links" between Yemen's Huthi rebels and Somalia-based Al-Shabaab, though it provided no detailed evidence of the connection.

Regional analysts and officials have previously cast doubt on such cooperation, noting the stark ideological divide between the Iran-aligned Huthis, who are part of the Shia movement, and Al-Shabaab, a Sunni jihadist group.

Haskel said the alleged communication with Somalia reflected "Iran's growing expansion into the African continent," but offered no evidence to substantiate the claim. She also accused Tehran of backing other militant groups across Africa, including Boko Haram, which once pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The deputy minister did not elaborate on the nature of Israel's contacts with Somalia, nor did she confirm whether they were connected to broader regional initiatives that international media have recently reported on.

Previous reports have suggested Israel has explored potential agreements with several African states and has shown interest in the breakaway region of Somaliland in northern Somalia.

Somalia's government recently dismissed claims that Palestinian refugees could be resettled on its territory and repeatedly stressed it holds no such discussions with foreign powers, opposing all forms of forced displacement.

Haskel provided no further details on the scope or purpose of Israel's newly disclosed communication with Somalia.