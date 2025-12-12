South Africa: Government Welcomes Decline in Poverty Levels

Government has welcomed the latest Poverty Trends in South Africa report released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), which shows a significant decline in poverty levels over the past 17 years.

"The findings mark an important step forward in the country's ongoing efforts to reduce poverty, improve living conditions, and advance inclusive development," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Thursday.

According to the report, the proportion of South Africans living below the Lower-Bound Poverty Line (LBPL) set at R1 300 per person per month in 2023 prices, has fallen to 37.9% in 2023.

This represents a notable 19.6 percentage point reduction since 2006.

The data further highlights that progress in reducing poverty has been most pronounced among black African and Coloured populations, reflecting the positive impact of targeted social and economic interventions.

The Stats SA report also highlights areas where continued focus is needed, including improving the economic conditions of women and addressing the emerging rise of poverty among White and Indian communities.

It also reaffirms that the country is moving in the right direction and that sustained investment in social protection, job creation, education, and economic support measures is yielding tangible results.

"Government reiterates its commitment to working with all sectors of society to accelerate poverty reduction and broaden access to economic opportunities. Through coordinated policies and targeted programmes, the country will continue striving toward a more equitable and inclusive South Africa," GCIS said.

Released on Thursday, the report is drawn from the Income & Expenditure Survey (IES) 2022/23.

The report noted that the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, North West and Limpopo continue to experience the highest poverty headcounts, irrespective of the poverty line applied.

"Collectively, these provinces where home to nearly 60% of South Africa's poor in 2023, with KwaZulu-Natal alone accounting for about one in four. Western Cape and Gauteng remain the provinces with the lowest poverty rates in the country," noted the report.

In addition, the report noted that Gauteng experienced a notable increase in its share of the poor between 2015 and 2023 and now accounts for about 20% of the country's poor.

"Progress in reducing poverty has been most pronounced among black African and coloured populations. However, the report notes a slight increase in poverty rates among white and Indian/Asian groups between 2015 and 2023; though, their overall poverty share remains very small compared to black Africans who accounted for 93,6% of all poor persons in 2023".

The report can be accessed on: https://www.statssa.gov.za/?page_id=1854&PPN=Report-03-10-06&SCH=74515.