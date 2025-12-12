South Africa: Court Ruling Safeguarding Commuters and Stabilising Taxi Industry Welcomed

The Western Cape Mobility Department has expressed its support for the recent ruling by the Western Cape High Court regarding the case involving the MEC for Mobility and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and others.

The court's decision on Wednesday has made permanent an earlier interim order aimed at reducing violence, intimidation, and illegal operations within the minibus taxi industry.

The provincial department said the ruling was a significant step towards protecting commuters and restoring stability in the sector.

The legal action was initiated by Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku earlier this year, due to ongoing conflicts between rival associations, CATA and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA).

The disputes were particularly centred around the contested M18 route between Mfuleni and Somerset West.

"Despite attempts to mediate, violence escalated from June 2025 onward, leading to several fatalities and continued threats to public safety. A temporary interdict was granted in August 2025, but violent incidents persisted, including as recently as October."

The department said the court's decision sent a clear message that the rule of law must prevail and the safety of commuters must come first.

The department said associations were required to comply with all operating licence conditions, and failure to comply with this ruling would result in legal consequences.

"This order is a victory for every commuter who deserves to travel safely and without fear. Violence and lawlessness have no place in our transport system. We will continue to work with law enforcement and industry stakeholders to ensure that the rights of commuters are protected and that the taxi industry operates within the bounds of the law," said Sileku.

He commended the legal team for their diligent work and reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure a safe, reliable, and regulated public transport system.

"Together, we can build a mini-bus taxi industry that serves the people of the Western Cape with dignity and respect," added Sileku.