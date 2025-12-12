Kenya: Kajiado Official Arrested After Demanding Bribe to Clear Sewer Line Repairs

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kajiado County Enforcement Officer accused of soliciting and receiving a bribe to clear repair works on a sewage line, in the latest operation targeting corruption in public service delivery.

According to the Commission, the officer, identified as Noah Kitisia Katei, was apprehended on Thursday after allegedly demanding Sh10,000 from a complainant to allow the continuation of sewage line repairs at a local workplace.

EACC reported that the suspect had halted the repair works and insisted on payment before permitting them to proceed. Following the complaint, EACC detectives mounted a sting operation that led to the officer's arrest.

"He was then escorted to the Integrity Centre for processing and statement recording," the Commission said.

The suspect was later released on a police bond of Sh20,000 as investigations continue.

EACC said the operation is part of a broader crackdown on bribery and extortion within public institutions, aimed at restoring public trust and ensuring efficient service delivery for all Kenyans.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to pursue public officials who misuse their positions for personal gain and urged citizens to report incidents of corruption through official channels.