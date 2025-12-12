South Africa: Gauteng's Specialist Shortage - Frustration, Resignations, and a Looming Crisis

The flight of specialist doctors from the public health sector in Gauteng points to another looming crisis that will affect patients, staff and those training to be specialists.

A spate of resignations in recent months has seen three cardiologists call it a day at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the largest hospital in the southern hemisphere.

In addition to losing all its cardiologists by the end of December, the hospital has also seen the exodus of three of the ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists of the four in the department.

The Gauteng Department of Health insists that the resignations will not cause a disruption of service in cardiology or the ENT department, and that the positions are being filled.

"The hospital has already initiated a full recruitment and selection process to ensure that the vacant specialist posts are filled by 2 January 2026. This ensures smooth transition and no disruption in the delivery of quality healthcare services," the department said to Daily Maverick.

A hospital insider speaking to Daily Maverick is unconvinced that this will be the case come 2 January. He said: "Where is the evidence the posts were actually advertised? They've also talked about filling some of these posts on six-month contracts, but it's unlikely this will materialise."

The crisis of a shedding of specialists is ripping through departments and through hospitals in the province. Concerns...