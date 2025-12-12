Rwanda Steps Up Bid for ICTR Archives

Rwanda has renewed its long-standing demand to take custody of the archives of the now defunct International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) and its successor, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), urging the UN Security Council to approve their relocation to Kigali as the Mechanism approaches closure.

ALSO READ: Experts on why Rwanda should take custody of ICTR archives

During a Council meeting on the IRMCT, on December 10, Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Martin Ngoga, said the country is ready to receive the archives "immediately," stressing that Rwanda now meets all technical, historical and institutional requirements.

"Rwanda is uniquely positioned in this regard, with fully digitized archival systems, guaranteed funding commitments, and secure, purpose-built facilities compliant with UN archival and data-protection standards.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Rwanda stands ready to immediately engage with the Secretariat on modalities, timelines, and technical verification missions required for the responsible transfer of the ICTR and Mechanism archives," Ngoga said.

ALSO READ: Rwanda will never relent on demands for archives - Govt

Despite the fact that the archives are a property of UNSC, there have been efforts both from Rwanda and the international community to have the archives housed in Rwanda as they would contribute to the tribunal's own set agenda of reconciliation.

Ngoga noted that the records represent "the authoritative historical account of the Genocide against the Tutsi," adding that their long-term preservation should be anchored in the country directly concerned.

Since the ICTR closed on December 31, 2015, the archives have been under the custody of the IRMCT, in Arusha, Tanzania. The transfer happened under UN Security Council Resolution 1966 (2010), which created the Mechanism to assume remaining ICTR functions.

ALSO READ: Transfer genocide archives to Rwanda, Chief Justice Rugege tells ICTR officials

Ngoga reiterated Rwanda's position that the IRMCT must now transition toward "clear and irreversible closure," noting that the judicial docket is complete and only administrative and custodial functions remain. He said this required "genuine streamlining of remaining functions, meaningful rationalization of structures, and a responsible transition of tasks that no longer require an international tribunal."

Kigali also reaffirmed readiness to assume enforcement of all remaining sentences on its territory, citing its track record of hosting convicts from the Special Court for Sierra Leone since 2009 without a single security breach.

ALSO READ: UN should transfer ICTR archives to their natural home; Rwanda

Rwanda insists that relocating the archives is a matter of historical justice, accessibility and ownership for future generations.

"Their long-term future must be secure, responsible, and anchored in the country most directly concerned. Accessibility and confidentiality will remain fully guaranteed," Ngoga said.

With the Mechanism nearing the end of its mandate, Rwanda argues that returning ICTR archives to Kigali would be an essential part of concluding the Tribunal's legacy.

ALSO READ: Rwanda renews call to end impunity for Genocide fugitives 31 years later

Genocide fugitives still at large

The envoy also raised concerns over genocide fugitives who remain at large under national indictments, saying non-cooperation by some states continues to "undermine the global fight against impunity."

More than 30 years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, fugitives indicted for genocide continue to live openly in some parts of the world, he said, attributing this to states that "persistently refuse to cooperate," grant fugitives citizenship or political protection, or delay extradition despite full documentation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda International Organisations Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda has reaffirmed its readiness to receive Félicien Kabuga, who remains in The Hague as the IRMCT weighs his relocation. In June 2023, the Mechanism ruled that Kabuga, considered one of the alleged chief architects of the 1994 Genocide, was unfit to stand trial.

ALSO READ: Back home or behind bars: The uncertain fate of Félicien Kabuga

While acknowledging the Court's authority, Rwanda said it "remains fully prepared" to host Kabuga should he be transferred to his home country, stressing that it continues to offer "a strong and appropriate option" whenever the Mechanism decides.

Kigali also raised alarm over persistent international non-cooperation in genocide-related cases. The government has submitted more than 1,000 indictments and extradition requests to foreign jurisdictions, of which only a small fraction has been executed.

The failure to act not only obstructs justice but also fuels genocide denial and revictimizes survivors, rights activists say.