Rwanda: Ban On Players Who Snub National Team Sparks Divided Opinions

The recent decision by local basketball governing body FERWABA to sanction players who reject invitations to the national team continues to divide opinion within the Rwandan basketball community.

During its General Assembly held in Kigali on December 6, the federation resolved that any player who refuses a national team call-up--despite being released by their clubs--will be suspended from all basketball activities for one year.

The directive follows recent incidents in which players reportedly declined national team selection despite having no injuries.

The players at the centre of the debate are Ntore Habimana and his APR teammate William Robeyns, both of whom cited personal reasons for their unavailability for national team duty at the FIBA World Cup 2027 Qualifiers in Tunisia in November.

The decision has ignited mixed reactions among stakeholders, with some supporting FERWABA's position and others questioning the manner in which national team invitations are communicated and handled.

"I agree with the resolution. For players like Sano Rutatika, who already have contracts with international teams, it makes sense for them not to participate in the national team once they are summoned," a club administrator told Weekend Sport on condition of anonymity.

Rwanda finished at the bottom of the Window 1 qualifier without a single win and the absence of Ntore and Robeyns we significantly felt.

Referring to Ntore's recent national team rejection, the official argued that APR Basketball Club bears part of the responsibility, claiming the club does not instill strong patriotic values in its players.

"It doesn't make sense, especially for those playing in the local league. If you're playing for APR, how do you refuse to play for your national team? I believe we lack values of patriotism."

The source added that representing Rwanda should be viewed as an honour and an opportunity to shine beyond personal interests, urging players to prioritise the national team over club commitments.

"In Rwanda, it is our duty to answer when the country calls. They represent Rwanda before their clubs."

The official's comments were echoed by United Generations Basketball (UGB) President Jean Luc Cyusa, who said the federation shouldn't beg players to play for the national team.

"They should call those who are available and willing to participate. We can also not deny the fact that a player might also have personal issues. But those who don't want to cooperate shouldn't bother anyone. The ones available should be fit to play," Cyusa pointed out.

But for some, the issue should be handled differently.

Collins Mwai, an avid basketball fan, noted that while it is important to encourage local players to represent the national team and take pride in the jersey, threatening Rwanda Basketball League players with sanctions is not the right approach.

"FERWABA should start by seeking to understand why some players are hesitant. The federation should seek to understand any underlying concerns players might have. Forcing players to wear the national jersey doesn't translate to performance on the court if their concerns are not addressed," he said.

He warned that resorting to punitive measures could have unintended consequences.

"Moving to sanction players could cause Rwandan players based in the diaspora to fear returning to the national league due to perceptions that the federation is heavy-handed."

Mwai added that instead of focusing on "forcing" a small number of players to appear on the roster, FERWABA should invest more in identifying and developing a wider talent pool.

"Some would argue that instead of trying to 'force' two or three players to be on the roster, FERWABA should be more invested in identifying and developing a large pool of talent so that the fate of our national team is not dependent on one or two players," he said.

From the players' perspective, the latest decision to suspend those who decline call-ups is viewed as worrying and more threatening than supportive.

When The New Times posted the FERWABA's development to ban players who snub the national team, former Rwanda player Lionel Hakizimana argued that some players may decline callups because they risk losing contracts in case they suffer injuries with not safety yet from the federation.

He suggested that, «the basketball leadership in Rwanda should professionalize, insure, protect and support the athletes. »

Ellie Kaje, the representative of the players' commission within the federation, said that playing for the national team should remain a privilege, not an enforced obligation.

"Playing for the national team is not an obligation but an honour, so if this decision really comes now, there is a problem," he said.

"All those concerned should sit down and find a solution. The problem is not money, but if this decision to play for the national team really becomes a rule, there is a player who can come because it is a rule but not produce results because he did not put his heart into it," he noted.

What do clubs say?

On the other hand, several clubs blame the federation for handling national team selections inappropriately and without proper coordination.

APR Secretary-General Eric Kalisa Salongo argued that because players are under contract with their clubs, FERWABA should contact clubs first before reaching out to individual players.

"Like the recent encounter, we found out that they were called on social media like any other citizen. We have moral authority over them -- we should be contacted before the players. But it is still an honour for players to represent their national team," he said.

He added that Rwanda must broaden its talent base to avoid over-reliance on a few players.

"We should have many players who are capable so that when one is not available, others get to play. But because we have few players, it gives them the pride to impose conditions before participating in the national team."

Kalisa also argued that players should not be forced to play, as pressure alone does not guarantee performance on the court.

When will the new rule take effect?

According to FERWABA president Desire Mugwiza, the new regulation took effect on the very day it was announced. However, it will not apply to players who declined national team call-ups in the past.

"What we agreed with the members is that the way players are called will be improved. The federation will write to the players through club management, and the club will be the one to confirm whether the player is available or not," Mugwiza said.