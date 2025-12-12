Rwanda: Must-Watch Movies, Shows to Get You in Festive Season

The festive season is slowly filling the air. From twinkling street lights to decorated buildings, with parties and events around every corner, it's the time of year when people start getting into the mood for celebrations.

Many are finding ways to soak in the festive spirit, whether by watching movies, attending events, or enjoying other holiday activities. If you're wondering what to watch this season, The New Times has you covered.

Here's a list of movies to consider:

Abbott Elementary

This hilarious mockumentary sitcom is a must-watch. Set in a struggling, underfunded public school in Philadelphia, it follows second-grade teacher Janine Teagues as she navigates the challenges of her students' education, budget cuts, and quirky colleagues, all while maintaining her optimism and dedication.

The Holiday

When English rose Iris swaps homes with Californian Amanda, both women hope for a fresh start after romantic disappointments. Iris finds herself in a glamorous Hollywood mansion, while Amanda enjoys the charm of a picturesque English village. Of course, love and laughter follow as they meet perfect romantic partners along the way.

You've Got Mail

This is a charming romantic classic that follows Kathleen Kelly, the owner of a small independent bookstore, and Joe Fox, the head of a large corporate bookstore chain, two people who can't stand each other in real life. But when they meet online, they begin an anonymous internet romance, completely unaware of each other's true identity.

The twist comes when Joe discovers that the woman he's fallen for is actually his business rival.

Ted Lasso

This 2020 show follows the story of Ted Lasso, an optimistic American college football coach who suddenly finds himself in charge of a struggling English Premier League soccer team. Hired by the team's new owner, Rebecca Welton, who secretly hopes he will fail, Ted knows almost nothing about soccer. But his warmth, humor, and genuine belief in people quickly win over skeptical players, doubtful fans, and even Rebecca herself.

The Princess Bride

No festive movie list is complete without a classic. This 1987 fairy tale adventure is about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They face the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited. The movie was released in 1987 and remains a timeless favorite.

Along for the Ride

This 2022 film follows studious, Insomniac Auden West during her summer before college in the beach town of Colby. She meets mysterious fellow insomniac Eli, a BMX biker, and together they embark on late-night adventures. Auden experiences the carefree teenage life she missed, while Eli confronts his guilt over a friend's death. Together, they learn to face their loneliness and live fully.

Corpse Bride

In this animated gem, Victor and Victoria are set to marry, but while practicing his vows in a forest, Victor is swept away to the Land of the Dead by Emily, a ghostly bride seeking a husband. Now he must return to the living world before Victoria weds the villainous Barkis Bittern.