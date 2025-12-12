Uganda: Alupo Urges Universities to Prioritise Science, Research and Innovation

Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo has called for greater emphasis on science, research and innovation if the country is to achieve meaningful socio-economic transformation.

Addressing large crowds at the 21st graduation ceremony of Kyambogo University in Kampala, Alupo said universities must take the lead in pushing Uganda towards a knowledge-based economy.

"Science, research and innovation should be emphasized as the cornerstone of our development and survival as a nation. I therefore encourage you to continue on that path of research and innovation in partnership with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and other international partners," she said while delivering President Museveni's message.

She added that government remains committed to expanding investment in higher education because it produces the human resources needed to drive national development.

"We shall continue supporting research and innovations and building appropriate physical and ICT infrastructure to enable our young people remain interconnected and create jobs for themselves," Alupo said.

The Vice President highlighted the NRM's strategy of creating wealth and jobs through four key sub-sectors: commercial agriculture, industrialization, services and ICT.

She urged young people to fully utilise government programmes within these sectors.

According to her, Uganda's greatest asset is its people, backed by a strong education system.

"The institutions of higher learning are at the helm of the education system which generates requisite knowledge necessary for steering the country's development," she said.

Alupo commended Kyambogo University for developing strong programmes in Science, Technology, Engineering and Education, including special needs and inclusive education, in line with the national goal of producing relevant human capital.

She praised the institution for its continued responsibility over teacher training for pre-primary, primary, secondary and technical education, noting that more than 45,000 students in affiliated colleges are currently enrolled.

"I thank Kyambogo University for providing an environment that accommodates this large number of students and the Ministry of Education and Sports for continuously guiding the administration on effective and efficient delivery of our mandate," the VP said.

On the newly established Uganda National Institute for Teacher Education (UNITE), Alupo assured Kyambogo University that it will play a central role in mentoring and nurturing UNITE staff to ensure efficient service delivery.

She urged university staff to remain committed to their duties and to align their work with the country's needs.

"There must be dedicated and qualified staff with adequate physical, academic and research or innovation facilities," Alupo said.

She noted that the Government of Uganda, with support from the African Development Bank under the Higher Education, Science and Technology Project, has equipped Kyambogo University with modern science laboratories and infrastructure to advance research and industrial innovation.

"These facilities should be utilized to enhance the national capacity for scientific research, innovation, value addition and manufacturing," she added.

Alupo also applauded the university for developing a state-of-the-art football facility in collaboration with the National Council of Sports, saying it will support Uganda's preparations for the 2027 AFCON, to be co-hosted with Kenya and Tanzania.

She encouraged staff and students to use the facility to improve their physical and mental wellbeing and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Congratulating the graduands, Alupo urged them to apply their skills in the labour market and contribute to their communities.

"This is just the beginning of your career. You should step out, utilize the acquired knowledge and skills to reinvent yourselves," she said.

She encouraged them to be innovative, create employment and maintain discipline. "Avoid the temptation of getting rich quickly through corrupt means," she added.

She thanked parents and guardians for supporting their children through university. "University education is costly but you endeavored to pay all dues.

Kyambogo University has given them knowledge and hands-on skills that make them employable and also creators of their own jobs," she said.

Chancellor Prof John Yakobo Okedi appreciated the commitment of the university council, management and staff, saying it has created a conducive learning environment free of strikes. "You should maintain the spirit of teamwork to grow in strength," he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof Eli Katunguka-Rwakishaya congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to pursue lifelong learning.

"Today's achievement is the beginning of your education journey," he said, noting that government support has helped the university strengthen staffing and infrastructure.