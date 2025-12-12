Ugandans Warned to Be Wary of Unlicensed Private Clinics

Authorities have called on Ugandans to always verify the legitimacy of private health facilities before seeking treatment, following a crackdown that exposed several illegal clinics operating in Kampala and surrounding areas.

Dr Bernard Bagaya, deputy registrar of the Allied Health Professionals Council (AHPC), issued the warning during a two-day inspection it conducted alongside the Ministry of Health and the State House Health Monitoring Unit in areas of Mulago and Kabalagala.

"We are urging Ugandans to first confirm whether the private facilities they visit are certified and licensed," Dr Bagaya said.

"This will help them avoid being treated by fake health workers who put their lives at risk."

During the operation, authorities closed several clinics that lacked the necessary approvals, including some that had previously registered with the council.

In one alarming case, a facility in Kabalagala was being run by a student with no professional experience.

"We found a clinic where a student was treating patients and acting as the in-charge. Such practices are extremely dangerous," Dr Bagaya revealed.

He explained that the crackdown follows rising cases of medical malpractice and complaints from the public about unprofessional conduct in some private facilities.

"Many of these people only care about money. They carry out illegal procedures and endanger patients' lives, including performing unlawful abortions," he added.

Dr Bagaya warned that no leniency would be given to anyone caught practicing without proper qualifications.

"We will not spare anyone found illegally practicing medicine. We ask Ugandans to work with us by reporting individuals who pose as health workers when they are not," he said.

Members of the public welcomed the operation, saying it highlighted the importance of vigilance.

"We are very happy with this operation," one resident said.

"We never used to bother checking if a clinic had the required licenses, but now we shall make sure we do."

Authorities said the crackdown will continue in other regions to ensure that all health facilities meet required standards and protect the lives of Ugandans.