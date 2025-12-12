Uganda: Ibanda Authorities Demarcate Kabobo Wetland to Halt Encroachment

Authorities in Ibanda District, led by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and the District Natural Resources Department, have demarcated Kabobo Wetland to curb human encroachment and restore the fragile ecosystem.

The exercise, conducted on Wednesday, involved marking a 30-metre buffer zone from the wetland boundary using concrete pillars.

Kabobo Wetland, located in Igorora Town Council, has in recent years suffered severe degradation from human activities such as grazing, brick making and cultivation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking during the exercise, District Natural Resources Officer Elly Kilya said the intervention will help reverse environmental damage and protect the wetland for future generations.

"The demarcation is meant to allow the wetland to regenerate naturally. All illegal activities such as grazing, cultivation and brick laying are strictly prohibited within the demarcated area," Kilya said.

He added that the marked boundaries will provide clarity to surrounding communities and ease enforcement efforts by authorities.

Representing the Ministry of Water and Environment, Albert Kamukama emphasized that wetlands can only be used for environmentally friendly activities that do not compromise their ecological functions.

"People who wish to benefit from the wetland must engage in sustainable activities such as fishing and beekeeping. These are friendly to the environment and do not destroy the wetland," Kamukama noted.

Ibanda RDC Godfrey Mbetegyereize urged community members to embrace the exercise by respecting the newly demarcated buffer zones.

"Community members must respect the buffer zones that have been demarcated, as protecting the environment is a responsibility we all share," he said.

Wetland demarcation is a government-led initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Water and Environment with support from development partners and non-governmental organisations.

The process involves physically marking wetland boundaries using GPS technology, concrete pillars and, in some areas, tree planting as live markers.

The initiative aims to stop further encroachment, restore degraded wetlands and safeguard critical ecosystems that support water security, biodiversity and local livelihoods.

Authorities stressed that community sensitisation remains a key component, particularly in areas where resistance has arisen due to households' dependence on wetland resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ibanda District leaders have called on residents to cooperate fully with the demarcation exercise, noting that protecting wetlands is vital for sustainable development and climate resilience in the region.