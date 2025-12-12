Uganda: Stanbic Bank Uganda Invests in the Golf Stars of Tomorrow

Kampala — When 11-year-old Henry Michael Nimoh tees off in the Inaugural Annual Stanbic Junior Golf Championships on December 14, he believes he will be taking a first important step to turning professional years later. It is a dream that over 100 young golfers will have courtesy of a new Stanbic Bank golf tournament sponsorship.

"I have won prizes before, but this competition is another chance to compete against others and improve my game as I dream of bigger things in the future," said Grade 5 pupil Nimoh soon after the Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU), in partnership with the Uganda Golf Union and a Uganda Golf Club, announced Stanbic Bank Uganda as the official anchor sponsor for the inaugural Stanbic Annual Junior Golf Championships.

Announcing the partnership on Thursday, the president of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union, Rita Okot Apell, highlighted the importance of Stanbic Bank's support.

"Together with Stanbic Bank, we are shaping a future where every child and young adult--whether a beginner or a rising star--has a chance to learn, compete, and thrive," the ULGU President said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Stanbic Bank's commitment to youth empowerment, financial literacy, and sporting excellence aligns perfectly with our vision. This championship provides meaningful pathways for young golfers at every stage--from early beginners to competitive juniors and youth transitioning into elite categories."

Stanbic Bank's Arthur Kiwanuka hailed the Ladies Golf Union for giving them an opportunity to serve their customers' children by building a legacy for them through golf. He said the youth tournament is a new addition to the many annual events the bank sponsors at Entebbe and UGC.

This highly anticipated championship, which also got additional sponsorship from Krystal Mineral Water, has already attracted an impressive number of 160 young participants, making it one of the largest and most inclusive youth golf events in the country.

The tournament will feature three competitive and developmental categories:

Main Event (Ages 4-18 with handicaps )

This flagship category brings together juniors aged 4 to 18 who are already actively playing golf with established handicaps. It provides a structured platform for rising talent to compete, showcase skill, and gain national exposure.

Skills Test Category (Beginners starting the game )

To nurture early interest in the sport, a second category has been introduced for boys and girls who are new to golf. Through supervised skills tests, young beginners will experience the game in a supportive, confidence-building environment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Subsidiary Youth Event (Ages 19-35)

Recognizing the growing interest among young adults, the championship will feature a subsidiary event for youth aged 19 to 35--a pathway that strengthens continued participation and extends the development pipeline beyond junior golf.