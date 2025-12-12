Rwanda: Gatarayiha, Munyengango Promoted to Brigadier General As 20,000 Get New Ranks

President Paul Kagame has promoted two senior officers to the rank of Brigadier General in a wave of promotions that elevates more than 20,000 soldiers across all ranks, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF announced on Friday, December 12.

This comes just over two months after the Commander-in-Chief of the RDF promoted some 630 officers from the rank of Second Lieutenant to Lieutenant in early October.

The two new one-star generals are Brig Gen Innocent Munyengango (formerly Colonel), Commander of the RDF Logistics Brigade and Brig Gen François-Régis Gatarayiha (formerly Colonel), Head of the Defence Intelligence Department at RDF Headquarters.

ALSO READ: We want you to protect Rwanda, Kagame tells new RDF officers

In a statement released on Friday morning, the RDF said the promotions, effective immediately, affect a total of 21,065 personnel.

Kagame also promoted 43 officers from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 253 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel, 79 from Captain to Major and 299 from Lieutenant to Captain.

The President also approved the promotion of 11 officers from Staff Sergeant to Sergeant Major, 2,296 from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant, 10,260 from Corporal to Sergeant and 7,822 from Private to Corporal.