Egypt: Afcon - Egyptian Teammates Rally Behind Unsettled Salah

While the future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool hangs in the balance, Egypt teammates have rallied behind the national team captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The record seven-time continental champions are in Group B with Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and will be based in southern coastal city Agadir throughout the first round.

"Players like him do not get benched," said striker Ahmed "Kouka" Hassan on social media, referring to Salah being a substitute in the last three Liverpool fixtures, and coming on only once.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"If he starts on the bench, you must make sure he is the first to come on, after 60 minutes, 65 at the latest.

"Mo is not just a teammate, he is a leader, a legend for club and country. Keep working hard brother, every situation in life is temporary, moments like this pass, what stays is your greatness."

Head coach and former star Hossam Hassan posted a photograph of himself and Salah and a message: "Always a symbol of perseverance and strength."

"The greatest Liverpool legend of all time," wrote winger Ahmed "Zizo" El Sayed. Goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy called Salah "always the best".

Liverpool have struggled in their title defence this season and lie 10th after 15 rounds, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal. Salah has also battled with just four goals in 13 top-flight appearances.

After twice surrendering the lead in a 3-3 draw at Leeds United last Saturday, Salah told reporters "it seems like the club has thrown me under the bus".

"I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame (for the slump)... someone does not want me in the club."

Salah was omitted from the squad that travelled to Milan for a Champions League clash with Inter on Tuesday and has hinted that he may not play for Liverpool again.