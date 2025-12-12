Malawi: LCC Under Fire for Sleeping On Duty As Lilongwe Bridge Turns Into a Market Again

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) is facing fierce criticism for its laid-back and embarrassingly casual approach to law enforcement after vendors overran the newly-constructed Lilongwe Bridge, turning it once again into a chaotic, dangerous marketplace -- right under the council's nose.

What should have been one of the safest pedestrian crossings in the capital has instead morphed into a cluttered strip of makeshift stalls, pushing pedestrians onto the road and exposing motorists to needless risk. For weeks, the chaos grew unchecked -- until public outcry forced LCC to finally respond.

Now, in a tone that feels more defensive than decisive, LCC chief executive officer Macloud Kadamanja says the council has finally deployed municipal police to keep vendors off the bridge.

"The council has increased patrols in hotspot areas, including the Lilongwe Bridge. We now have municipal police stationed there to ensure that no one is selling anything on the bridge," Kadamanja said.

But critics say this is too little, too late. Instead of proactive management, LCC waited for disorder to explode -- the same old pattern Malawi's capital has come to expect.

In a move that reveals just how overstretched and unprepared the council has become, Kadamanja added that LCC has now signed an MoU with Kabaza Association and the Road Safety Alert Foundation to help with enforcement and sensitisation.

Those agreements, critics argue, should have been in place before vendors returned to the bridge -- not after the city had already descended into a familiar mess.

Tsoka Market chairperson Steve Magombo said vendors flock to the bridge because they believe the high foot traffic guarantees sales. He said the market committee has been tirelessly discouraging the practice by explaining the dangers and the legal implications -- a job the council should have been firmly leading.

"Most vendors think displaying their clothes or other items on the bridge will increase sales. But this is not true. People want proper trading places. Selling on the bridge is not only illegal but also unsafe," Magombo said.

To many city residents, the irony is painful: in a city struggling with rampant congestion, weak enforcement, and chaotic street vending, LCC allowed one of its newest pieces of infrastructure to collapse into disorder almost immediately after rehabilitation.

The council insists the new crackdowns are part of a broader strategy to restore order in Lilongwe. But for many, this is déjà vu -- another reminder of a city authority that acts only after embarrassment forces its hand.