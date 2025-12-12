Kenya: Ulinzi Stars Coach Ocholla Identifies Reason for Soldiers' Defeat to Kcb in Midweek League Encounter

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 12, 2025 - Ulinzi Stars head coach Stephen Ocholla has vowed to work on his team's weaknesses amidst their latest defeat in the Kenya Premier League.

Ocholla admits his team have a long way to go but is optimistic the soldiers will be soon firing on all cylinders.

"Congratulations to the winners today for the effort they put into the game. They found us napping and took their chances to score two goals against us. This is something we have struggled with but we will not give up...we will continue working hard to ensure we erase these costly mistakes," the gaffer said.

The 2010 league champions lost 2-1 to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in a midweek encounter at their Ulinzi Sports Complex backyard.

Former Ulinzi forward Stephen Etyang put the bankers in the lead with a header in first half before Paul Okoth equalised from close range with his fifth strike of the season.

However, all the hard work by Ocholla's charges was undone as Jack Onganya headed in from a corner at the near post for all the three points.

Ocholla bemoaned their defensive frailties, which led to both goals.

"For the first goal, we were caught on the transition because we couldn't keep the possession well. The second goal, we conceded at the near post and this is not the first time this has happened...it did happen against Bidco as well. I don't know whether it is a result of a lack of concentration but it is something we will continue working on as well," he said.

Ocholla is in his second stint at Ulinzi, having succeeded Danstan Nyaudo who was relieved of his duties last month after a poor start to the 2025/26 season in which the soldiers had only won once.

Under Ocholla, the soldiers' fortunes have improved slightly - winning twice, losing the same number of games while drawing to Bandari in his last five games.

Considering the youthfulness of his charges, Ocholla believes they are bound to experience such a topsy-turvy run in the league.

"Maybe because they are young players who are getting used to this level and are trying to prove something, there will be usually be such moments that they lose concentration," the former Ulinzi Stars captain said.

Following the latest result, Ulinzi are perched in 11th place on the log with 13 points from 13 games.