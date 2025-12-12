Liberia: Musicians Union of Liberia Hosts Anti-Drug Campaign With Grand Musical Festival in Margibi

Kakata — The Musicians Union of Liberia (MULIB) has officially concluded the first edition of its nationwide anti-drug awareness initiative titled "Say No to Illicit Drugs and Substance Abuse" with a major musical festival held at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

The two-day campaign began with outreach visits to ghettos and known drug hideouts in Kakata and nearby communities. The closing ceremony brought together county authorities, students, residents, and some of Liberia's biggest entertainment figures.

Renowned artists including Takun J, Nasse Man, and Kpanto, along with comedian Future Doe and several emerging talents from Kakata, took the stage to support the campaign and encourage young people to avoid drug abuse.

Speaking on behalf of the Margibi County Superintendent, Mr. Lewis Kaine, Administrative Assistant, commended the Musicians Union for the initiative. He urged young people to make responsible decisions and avoid drug use to secure their future.

"You are the future leaders of Margibi and Liberia. Illicit drugs will destroy your life or damage your future," Mr. Kaine warned.

Also speaking, MULIB President Abraham Swaray thanked students, residents, and local authorities for their support. He noted that the initiative aims not only to entertain but also to serve as a powerful platform for behavioral change among young people.

"This campaign is intended to prevent young people from getting involved with drugs and substance abuse," he said. "Our strategy will reduce the proliferation of drug users in Margibi County and Liberia at large."

Mr. Swaray further disclosed that the Union is partnering with county authorities, humanitarian institutions, nonprofit organizations, and the Office of Arts and Culture Ambassador Hon. Kekura M. Kamara to mobilize support for disadvantaged youth.

The plan, he said include supporting rehabilitation centers across Liberia to help restore young people affected by drug addiction.

The Musicians Union of Liberia, established as the umbrella institution for musicians across the country, is mandated to protect, promote, and organize musical activities. This anti-drug campaign is the Union's first major national initiative since the induction of the Swaray-led administration on July 18, 2025.