South Africa: Zulu Regiment Leader Assassinated Waiting At Stop and Go

Zakhele Senziwanjani Xulu was murdered on Thursday night while his car was stopped near the Qalakabusha prison.

His brother says the killing might be linked to a feud involving Xulu's job as a bus controller in Melmoth.

A high-ranking leader in the Zulu royal regiments has been assassinated while sitting in traffic.

The Kingdom is in shock following the brutal murder of Zakhele Senziwanjani Xulu.

Xulu led the regiments for the King Cetshwayo District. He was gunned down on Thursday night while waiting at a stop-and-go section on the R34 near Qalakabusha Correctional Services in Mpangeni.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, told Scrolla.Africa that the monarch is devastated.

"It is a shocking incident that we are all still trying to digest," Prince Thulani said.

"Xulu was the most active regiment leader who would make sure that he is hands-on to look after the regiments. We don't want to say this was a call from God because it is clear that this was an act of criminality."

Xulu's brother, Dr Cedric Funokwakhe Xulu, received the terrible news while he was in Johannesburg.

When he tried to call his brother, a police officer answered the phone.

"We are really shocked as a family," Dr Xulu said.

He revealed that the murder might not be political. He said the family suspects it is linked to a workplace dispute.

"We are told that his killing has something to do with the feud he had with his fellow colleagues where he worked as a bus controller in Melmoth," Dr Xulu explained.

Xulu was known as a no-nonsense leader. He famously once nearly beat Ngizwe Mchunu with a stick at an event, chasing him away for disrespecting traditional leaders.

Regiments will meet on Saturday to travel to Obuka village to pay their respects to the grieving family.