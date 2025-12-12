Tunisia: President of Republic and Algerian PM Discuss Strengthening and Advancing Bilateral Cooperation

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Thursday at the Carthage Palace with Algerian Prime Minister, Sifi Ghrieb, who was accompanied by Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, as well as Algeria's Ambassador to Tunisia, Azzouz Baâlal.

The President of the Republic opened the meeting by recalling several historic milestones in Tunisian-Algerian relations at all levels, especially during the liberation struggles in both countries.

He asked the Algerian Prime Minister to convey his warmest greetings to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his sincere wishes of greater progress and prosperity to the Algerian people, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The Head of State emphasised the strength of Tunisian-Algerian relations and the long-standing cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the importance of joint action during the 23rd session of the Tunisian-Algerian High Joint Commission to overcome all obstacles and implement all joint projects as swiftly as possible.

He said: "The world today is changing and shifting at an unprecedented pace, and we cannot face all these challenges except through joint action and by creating more wealth in both countries, whether in the public or private sector."

The meeting also addressed global developments and stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two countries to confront various challenges, as well as the need to seize the moment to ensure justice, security, and stability prevail.

President Kais Saied reaffirmed Tunisia's steadfast position on the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to recover all their legitimate rights and establish their fully sovereign independent state with Al-Quds, the First Qibla and the Third Holy Sanctuary, as its capital.

In a video shared by the Presidency, the Algerian Prime Minister said he met President Kais Saied at the beginning of his visit to Tunisia and conveyed President Tebboune's greetings.

He underscored President Tebboune's strong commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and his determination to continue working with President Saied to advance the partnership between the two countries toward greater strategic integration and shared, inclusive development, in line with the approach adopted during President Tebboune's state visit to Tunisia in December 2021.

He added that President Saied expressed his deep appreciation for President Tebboune and his resolve to keep working with him to elevate the bilateral partnership.

Ghrieb stated: "I listened with great interest to President Saied's insightful perspectives on ways to enhance cooperation between our two countries and to mobilise all available capacities to advance the partnership to the highest levels."

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the 23rd session of the Tunisian-Algerian High Joint Commission scheduled for Friday and the need to seize this opportunity to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks of bilateral cooperation and create the conditions needed to develop the partnership in a way that serves the shared interests and aspirations of both peoples, he said.

The discussions also focused on the promising prospects and opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investment.

These themes will be central to the Tunisian-Algerian Economic Forum being held Thursday evening with the participation of a large number of economic operators from both countries.

The forum's convening underscores the vast potential of economic partnership and its role in fostering development and shared prosperity in both nations, he stressed.

Ghrieb said the forum will be an important step toward building an integrated partnership supported by Algerian and Tunisian institutions, expertise, and workforce, and toward working side by side for a brighter future for both countries and their peoples.

He added that the meeting reaffirmed the alignment of the two countries' positions on various regional and international issues of common interest, especially the Palestinian cause and ways to support the Palestinian people in recovering their legitimate rights and establishing their independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

The meeting also addressed the situation in the region, particularly in Libya, and ways to contribute to advancing the political settlement process in this neighbouring country.