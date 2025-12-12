South Africa: Tiktok Star Junior King Dies in Head-On Car Crash

The twenty-five-year-old internet sensation died at the scene near Verkeerdevlei just days after releasing his new album.

Reports suggest the Gqeberha star was on his way to pick up his children when his car collided with a truck.

Junior King, the TikTok star who made millions of people laugh and dance, has died.

The 25-year-old, whose real name was Dugulth Ferreira, was killed in a horrific head-on collision on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei.

The crash happened around 7.25am.

Police say his car collided with a light truck. Junior King was declared dead at the scene. Three other people were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

The Gqeberha-born star was a giant on social media, with over 3 million followers on TikTok. He was loved for his dance moves, comedy clips, and big personality.

His death comes at a cruel time.

Just last week, on 5 December, he released The Revenge Album. He was working hard to turn his online fame into a serious music career in Afrikaans hip-hop.

Now, that album stands as a final goodbye.

Reports suggest the tragedy is even more painful for his family. It is believed he was driving to pick up his children when the accident happened. He frequently shared his life as a father with his followers.