Tanzania: Kikwete Orders the Ethics Secretariat to Conduct Investigations On Public Leaders Fairly

Dodoma — THE Minister of State in the President's Office - Public Service and Good Governance, Ridhiwani Kikwete, has called on the Public Leaders' Ethics Secretariat to ensure it carries out its duties with professionalism, integrity, and without favouritism toward any leader.

Speaking during a meeting with the Secretariat's officials, Kikwete emphasised the importance of the institution in overseeing ethics based on legal principles, transparency, truth, and fairness to continue building a positive image of the country's public service.

He noted that public leaders have a significant responsibility to society, making it crucial for the Secretariat to fulfil its legal mandate of ensuring that all leaders observe ethical standards and conduct when performing their duties.

"We cannot have a government where leaders are frequently accused of ethical misconduct while we, as the body mandated to oversee public leaders' ethics, remain silent," Minister Kikwete said.

He also urged staff of the Ethics Secretariat to strengthen cooperation, conduct investigations fairly and without bias, and provide adequate education on ethics to public leaders and citizens at large.

For their part, officials of the Secretariat assured the Minister that they will continue to perform their duties with accountability, integrity, and professionalism to strengthen public trust in systems of good governance.