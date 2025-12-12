Tanzania Pledges to Work Closely With UNEP in Environmental Conservation

11 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Kenya — The Deputy Minister in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Festo Dugange has presented Tanzania's achievements in implementing Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) at the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), taking place in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday.

Presenting the achievements during a high-level dialogue the Deputy minister said that the government has pledged to continue to work closely with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Secretariats of Multilateral Environmental Agreements and member states, in joint efforts to achieve the KM-GBF targets and other international environmental commitments.

"Tanzania is ready to continue sharing experiences, strengthening cooperation, and contributing to the implementation of global environmental goals," he said.

Furthermore, Mr Dugange also shared Tanzania's experience in updating and finalizing the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP).

During the presentation, the Deputy Minister noted that the government has completed the preparation of the updated Strategy, which outlines the national direction for implementing global biodiversity conservation goals.

Additionally, Mr Dugande said that the success of the process was the result of an inclusive approach through coordinated efforts involving various ministries.

Elaborating, he said that the coordination has enabled biodiversity goals to be fully integrated into national development planning systems, sectoral policies, and institutional plans, which has enhanced alignment between national priorities and the country's obligations under international environmental agreements.

Moreover, he said that the NBSAP process was also conducted with community inclusiveness, involving stakeholders from civil society organizations, higher learning institutions, the private sector, and development partners.KENYA

