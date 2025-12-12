Tanzania: Construction Boom Pushes Cement Output to Record Levels

Dar es Salaam — CEMENT production has increased nearly fivefold over the past 17 years, rising from 1.63 million tonnes in 2007 to 7.70 million tonnes in 2024, according to government data, reflecting sustained construction boom and large-scale infrastructure push.

The figures, published in the National Bureau of Statistics' Statistical Abstract 2024, show output expanded at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.6 per cent over the period.

Cement remains a core input for Tanzania's construction sector, forming the base material for concrete used in residential and commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, communications infrastructure and key national projects spanning rail, energy and water systems.

Production accelerated markedly between 2014 and 2019, a period that coincided with the launch of high-value public works.

Output surged nearly 29 per cent in 2016 alone, reflecting strong procurement linked to the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and several road, port and energy developments.

After 2020, the industry shifted into what analysts describe as a "high-base steady phase," consistently producing above 5.6 million tonnes annually and reaching 7.7 million tonnes in 2024. This suggests the market has moved from rapid expansion to sustained growth, supported by continuous investment pipelines.

A brief dip in 2013 interrupts an otherwise upward trend, but the long-term trajectory remains firmly positive.

The surge in public construction has also stimulated the private sector, driving new real estate developments, commercial buildings and civil works across major cities.

Industry players say the expansion has reinforced local manufacturing capacity, created jobs and reduced reliance on imported cement. Still, they warn that maintaining momentum will require continued investment in clinker production, energy supply, transport logistics and rawmaterial sourcing.

As Tanzania advances megaprojects and urbanisation gathers pace, cement demand is expected to remain strong, keeping producers on an upward trajectory through the medium term.