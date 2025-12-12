Tanzania: Disability-Friendly Facilities in Construction Touted

12 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yusuf in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — CONTRACTORS and consultants overseeing the construction of the Mwanakwerekwe Arts Centre have been directed to ensure the building includes disability-friendly facilities, making it accessible to all users.

Zanzibar Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma, issued the directive during an inspection tour of the ongoing construction in the Urban West Region.

She instructed the project team to incorporate accessible infrastructure, including appropriate washrooms, to ensure people with disabilities can comfortably use the facility.

The minister noted that the centre will play a vital role in nurturing artistic talent and supporting the government's effort to create employment opportunities for young people.

ALSO READ: Construction boom pushes cement output to record levels

Acting Director of the Department of Culture, Mikidadi Mwadini Ali, said the completion of the project will enable youth to acquire skills that can lead to employment or self-employment.

Contractor Nawaf Massoud Zahor of Senic Construction and Consultancy Ltd said that the project has reached 95 per cent completion and will be delivered within the agreed timeframe.

The Mwanakwerekwe Arts Centre will offer training in disciplines such as batik, tailoring, carving, drawing and sculpture.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.