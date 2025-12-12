Tanzania: Disability-Friendly Facilities in Construction Touted

Zanzibar — CONTRACTORS and consultants overseeing the construction of the Mwanakwerekwe Arts Centre have been directed to ensure the building includes disability-friendly facilities, making it accessible to all users.

Zanzibar Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma, issued the directive during an inspection tour of the ongoing construction in the Urban West Region.

She instructed the project team to incorporate accessible infrastructure, including appropriate washrooms, to ensure people with disabilities can comfortably use the facility.

The minister noted that the centre will play a vital role in nurturing artistic talent and supporting the government's effort to create employment opportunities for young people.

Acting Director of the Department of Culture, Mikidadi Mwadini Ali, said the completion of the project will enable youth to acquire skills that can lead to employment or self-employment.

Contractor Nawaf Massoud Zahor of Senic Construction and Consultancy Ltd said that the project has reached 95 per cent completion and will be delivered within the agreed timeframe.

The Mwanakwerekwe Arts Centre will offer training in disciplines such as batik, tailoring, carving, drawing and sculpture.