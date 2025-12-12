Tanzania: Coast RC Calls for Caution Amid Lower Ruvu River Levels

Coast Region — COAST Regional Commissioner (RC) Abubakar Kunenge has called on farmers who draw water from the Ruvu River to temporarily suspend agricultural activities and wait for the upcoming rainy season.

He made the appeal on Friday while inspecting the Upper Ruvu and Lower Ruvu Water Treatment Plants in Kibaha District. RC Kunenge noted that climate change has contributed to a drop in water levels at the Lower Ruvu site, a situation exacerbated by increasing human activities in the river valley.

"We are aware that many people rely on this water, and some have permits to use it. I am asking all water users to be patient and refrain from drawing water until the rains begin," he emphasised.

He added that water production at Lower Ruvu has declined, though not significantly, while conditions at Upper Ruvu remain satisfactory.

RC Kunenge also urged all residents in the region to use water carefully until the rainy season starts. He said that the ongoing construction of the Kidunda Water Dam in Morogoro Region will help address water shortages in the area.

Once completed, the dam will have a capacity to store 190 billion litres of water, which will supply the Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Coast and Tanga regions throughout the year.

On the occasion, the RC commended residents and authorities in Morogoro for their efforts in preserving the Ruvu River's sources, which originate in the Uluguru Mountains.

RC Kunenge was accompanied by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water; Engineer Mwajuma Waziri, Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Ms Pili Mnyema, Dar es Salaam Water and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA) CEO Engineer Mkama Bwire and members of the Regional Defence and Security Committee.