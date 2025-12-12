Botswana: Traditional Affairs Tribunal to Resolve Bogosi Disputes

Mochudi — Government is planning to establish a traditional affairs tribunal via the reviewed Bogosi Act to bring greater clarity and stability to the Bogosi institution.

The traditional affairs tribunal is expected to resolve chieftainship disputes and other relevant traditional matters.

Speaking at a kgotla meeting in Mochudi on December 11, Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Mr Ketlhalefile Motshegwa said the legislative review was necessary because the Bogosi institution had been marred by disputes, often stemming from lack of proper consultation between communities and royal houses.

Mr Motshegwa said the review of the Bogosi and Customary Law Acts followed countrywide consultations, with most amendments based on the recommendations received.

He indicated that the review aimed to profile the roles of Dikgosi and grade them to ensure that the structures were clearly defined and formally incorporated and defined the role of the royal house within the Bogosi Act as well as establish a defined structure for Dikgosi, complete with official titles

He added that government's goal was to create well-defined structures that minimised ambiguity and friction within the traditional leadership framework.

Furthermore, the Minister commended the Bakgatla community for continuing to uphold their culture and encouraged them to keep instilling discipline through traditional institutions like initiation schools.

On the other hand, Minister Motshegwa informed the Bakgatla community that government had officially dropped all charges previously levelled against their paramount chief, Kgosi Kgafela II.

The landmark decision, he explained, followed key engagements between the ministry and the Bakgatla Deputy Chief, Kgosi Bana Sekai, regarding the circumstances surrounding Kgosi Kgafela II's prolonged absence from the country.

Mr Motshegwa also shared that during a recent meeting with Kgosi Kgafela II, he informed him that a Constitutional Review was underway and extended an invitation for him to participate in the national process.

For his part, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Nelson Ramaotwana, assured Bakgatla that government was committed to peaceful relations with the tribe.

Mr Ramaotwana said their Kgosi was free to come back home following the engagements and consultations that ultimately led to his flight

"This has been a long journey, but it has finally been resolved," he said.

Members of the community expressed their delight over the news and welcomed the decision. However, they stressed that they still required assurance that their Kgosi would not be troubled upon his arrival back home, which they deemed a significant step toward healing historical rifts. BOPA

