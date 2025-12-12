Tanzania: Make Full Use of Mobile Service Camps, ZRA Tells Public

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Revenue Authority (ZRA) has urged members of the public to take full advantage of its mobile service camps, which have been set up in various locations to ensure easier and timely access to essential services.

ZRA's Head of Public Relations and Customer Service, Makame Khamis Mohammed, made the call recently during a special outreach camp held in Chuini under the slogan "Mtaani Kwako."

He said the authority launched the mobile camps to bring services closer to the people, reduce travel time to ZRA offices and ease the burden on their daily activities.

"Our goal is to reach people in their business and residential areas, so they can access services more conveniently," he said.

Mr Mohammed outlined the services available at the mobile camps, which include tax education, business advisory support, business registration, online services for electronic fiscal devices, motor vehicle registration and the issuance of new, modernised number plates.

He explained that the government has introduced a new vehicle registration system using three-letter plates, replacing the previous two-letter format, due to rising demand and the growing number of applicants.

"We saw the importance of bringing this service closer to the people, especially with the high demand for changing number plates," he added.

More than 200 motor vehicles have already been served at the Chuini camp, with licence renewals and related services attracting the highest turnout.

Mr Makame said the numberplate transition will run for one year, from August this year until August 2026.

"Registration for the new number plates is open throughout the year, and we believe that by August 2026 all vehicles will have been registered," he said.

He encouraged people across the Isles to use the mobile camps, noting that they significantly reduce waiting time compared to visiting ZRA offices.

The outreach programme began in Urban Region and will extend to North and South Regions before covering all regions of Pemba, ensuring that residents everywhere can access services within their locality.

Despite the strong public response, he said a considerable number of vehicle owners have not yet replaced their old number plates.

He emphasised that the initiative is part of a broader government strategy to enhance road safety and align Zanzibar's vehicle registration system with international standards.

Several residents praised the mobile service initiative. Chuini resident Yussuf Simon commended ZRA for bringing services to the community, saying: "The service is very quick, unlike going to the office where you spend a long time waiting."

Another resident, Suleiman Mohammed Ali from Mbuzini, who visited the camp to register for the new plates, urged fellow vehicle owners to do the same, stressing that the new system is designed to improve safety and accountability.

The rollout of the new number-plate system follows amendments to the 2025/2026 tax laws, as well as revisions to the Road Transport Act No. 7 of 2003 and its regulations, including Government Notice No. 55 of 2014.

The amendments introduce new registration and classification guidelines for motor vehicles, including electric two-wheel, threewheel and four-wheel vehicles.