Tanzania: Kairuki Directs Halotel to Advance Its 'Fiber to the Home' Campaign

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Angellah Kairuki, has urged Halopesa, owned by Halotel, to expand its services across the country by reaching in areas that have not yet been reached with communication services.

The Minister made the call when she visited Halotel's Headquarters during an official visit to meet with communication service providers in the country.

Elaborating, she noted that the government is determined to promote digital development and that for that to be achieved easily, Halotel has a responsibility to continue making investments that align with the vision.

Additionally, Minister Kairuki called on Halotel to fully comply with national procedures, laws, and regulations, emphasizing that since the company has government participation, it has an obligation to safeguard the interests of the nation and its users.

Furthermore, she stressed on the importance of the company to also invest on educating and increasing public awareness to citizens on the safe and proper use of digital technologies, as well as to continue advancing their "Fiber to the Home" campaign and accelerating investment in communication infrastructure, including 4G and 5G services.

"The government will continue to create an enabling and business-friendly environment to boost investment in the country and ensure that companies benefit alongside the Tanzanian citizens," she said.